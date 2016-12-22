Malawi: Injured Wanderer's Duo to Miss Season

Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers duo Khumbo Ng'ambi and Ernest Tambe could miss the rest of the season due to injuries, according to Wanderers Team Doctor Samuel Matukuta.

Matukuta told The Malawi News Agency (MANA) Monday that both players have haemato arm string which they suffered during training.

"They have been ruled out for four weeks, but they are making progress after receiving medical attention," he said.

On Stanely Sanudi, who limped off the field of play during Saturday's TNM Super League game against Moyale Barracks, Matukuta said he twisted his ankle and that he will be out for two weeks.

"For Sanudi it's not a serious injury, and we expect him to be back for the Bus Ipite game against Nyasa Big Bullets," he said.

Another injured player for Wanderers is their captain Francis Mulimbika, who pulled his muscle prior to their Fisd Cup Semi-Final game against Blue Eagles.

Commenting on his progress, Matukuta said the left back is fine and expected to resume training this week ahead of Saturday's game against Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jaffali Chande, who was sidelined on a number of games due an injury, is back together with Isaac Kaliat, who was out for eight weeks.