22 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Proteas Crack Nod for ICC's ODI Team

Three South Africans have been included in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Team of the Year announced on Thursday.

They are wicketkeeper/batsman Quinton de Kock, batsman AB de Villiers, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

In addition, leg-spinner Imran Tahir was named 12th man.

De Villiers has been selected for the sixth time since 2010, while Kagiso Rabada, 21, and Quinton de Kock, 24, make their ICC team debuts.

This is Tahir's second appearance on the list.It has been a case of third time lucky for India's Virat Kohli who has been named as captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year. In addition to the three Proteas stars, the team also includes three Australians and Indians, and one each from England and the West Indies.Australians Mitchell Starc and David Warner are the only two players to have been selected in both the Test and ODI sides in 2016.Former Test stalwarts Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara selected the sides based on players' performances in the period from September 14, 2015 to September 20, 2016. ICC ODI Team of the Year for 2016 (in batting order) is:

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wicketkeeper)

3. Rohit Sharma (India)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (captain)

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

6. Jos Buttler (England)

7. Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

8. Ravindra Jadeja (India)9. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 10. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 11. Sunil Narine (West Indies) 12th man: Imran Tahir (South Africa) Presenting the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5rH3XozNIj-- ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

