Malawi: Small Scale Business Owners Angry With Chinese Business Men in Mchinji

Mchinji — Angry small scale business owners in Mchinji District Tuesday presented a petition to Mchinji District Council expressing their concerns over alleged operation of businesses by Chinese in remote areas in the area of Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in the district.

One of the concerned business men who opted for anonymity but was among those who presented the petition said they were buying plastic goods and second hand clothes (Kaunjika) from the very same Chinese business men who are reported to have wholesale shops in Lilongwe city and that they have again opened their shops in remote areas, a situation he described as a great threat to their businesses.

The businessman who sells plastic shoes and legume products along the border in the district, revealed that customers are shunning from buying their products instead they are buying from the Chinese shops who are offering the same goods at lower prices.

"These Chinese business men have killed our small scale businesses, we were buying goods from them in Lilongwe but they have followed us and opened their shops in our village. The profit we were getting after sells were used in supporting our poor families but now we are earning nothing. We approached our village chief on the development and he referred us to the district council," he told Mana.

Through the petition, the concerned business men have urged government to demarcate the Chinese business men as soon as possible and that they should not be operating at village level but rather in towns and cities of the country if not they (concerned) vowed to do something which was not specified.

Confirming the development, the Human Resource Management Officer for the Mchinji District Council, Martin Chigumato said he received the petition but asked for more time to consult relevant authorities on the matter.