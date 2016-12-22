21 December 2016

South Africa: Hold Off On Using Hosepipes, City of Cape Town Warns Residents

The City of Cape Town has warned residents to stop ignoring water restrictions and has asked them to stick to regulations when using hosepipes.

This as dam levels fell below the 50% mark on Tuesday.

The city's mayoral committee member for utility services Alderman Ernest Sonnenberg said too many people continue to use hosepipes for irrigation purposes.

"The restrictions are clear - hosepipes are not allowed, except when borehole or well-point water, spring water, rain-harvested or grey water is being used," Sonnenberg said in a statement.

"It also concerns me that so many people continue to feign ignorance when this issue has been communicated over and over."

According to city spokesperson Priya Reddy, dam levels are currently at 49.2%.

Low margin of safety

Reddy said the city does not expect water to run out before the rainy season, but says levels could become dangerously low.

"According to our projections dam levels may 'bottom out' at a very low 20%. This leaves a very low margin of safety as it is difficult to abstract the last 10% of a dam's volume," Reddy told News24 on Wednesday.

In a statement on Tuesday the city said after two months of level 3 water restrictions daily consumption remains too high.

Last week Capetonians used a daily average of 864 million litres, while the city aims to have daily average consumption fall below 800 million litres.

"If residents are able to keep their consumption at winter levels, which equates to 800 million litres a day, Cape Town's water supply will last until the next rainy season. However, the average daily consumption statistics paint a worrying picture," the city said.

