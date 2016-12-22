Malawi: Education Ministry Hails NGOs for Providing Platform for Girls' Voice

Ntcheu — Education, Science and Technology Ministry Monday commended Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for providing girl learners with platforms through which they can voice out their education concerns as one way of promoting girls education in the country.

The Ministry's Deputy Director Planning, Lindiwe Chide made commendation when she presided over a Keeping Girls in School Project open day event held in Ntcheu organized by Blantyre Synod and Forum for African Women Educationalists in Malawi (Fawema).

"I am pleased that most nongovernmental organizations have joined government in promoting girls rights to education in a bid to ensure that girls attend and continue with their education by advocating to stakeholders to take leading roles in dealing with challenges which impact negatively on girls' education," She said.

Chide commended Blantyre Synod and Fawema for providing girl learners with a platform through which they can voice out their education concerns, saying it is only through the involvement of girls themselves that stakeholders can appreciate issues which surround girls' education.

"We cannot plan for girls' education without involving girls themselves, otherwise it becomes a challenge to address issues which have been and continue affecting girls' education across the country," she said.

Chide said the government continues to build classroom blocks with good sanitary facilities with the goal of ensuring that girls dignity is observed at school.

Senior Chief Kwataine pledged to work hand in hand with other chiefs in the district to come up with by-laws which will ensure that girls are protected from various forms of abuse and that girls attain their education.

"We need to put in place such by-laws and their penalties if girls' education is to be achieved," Kwataine said.

During the function which attracted girls from all the eighteen education zones in Ntcheu, the girls in their performances cited child labour, sexual harassment by both their teachers and fathers, lack of parental care and forced marriages as major challenges.

The event was organized with financial support from Department for International Development (DFID) through Save the Children.