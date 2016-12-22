21 December 2016

Government of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volkswagen to Start Assembling Cars in Rwanda By End 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Government of Rwanda has signed a Memorandum of understanding with Volkswagen Group for a new integrated mobility concept as the German car manufacturer takes further steps to develop its market potentials on the African continent.

The signing took place this evening at Marriot Hotel. On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, the MoU was autographed by CEO Francis Gatare of Rwanda Development Board while CEO Thomas Schäfer of Volkswagen Group in South Africa signed for the car manufacturer. The signing was witness among others by Dr. Herbert Diess, the CEO of the Volkswagen brand.

The concept provides for app-based mobility solutions such as car sharing and ride hailing to be offered in Rwanda. For this purpose, an environmentally compatible local vehicle production facility is to be established in Kigali to cover vehicle demand for the integrated mobility concept.

In addition, possibilities of training initiatives for the local population are being investigated together with other German companies.

Rwanda is well suited to be a pioneer of new mobility solutions as it has a population of young tech-savvy people and its capital Kigali is seen as the most connected city on the continent.

"Volkswagen is consistently developing market potentials in Africa. Only a few hours ago, we inaugurated our third production facility in Africa in Kenya. Today in Rwanda, we are launching a concept that will foster individual mobility in this rapidly developing country and make this market a further pillar of the Volkswagen brand's commitment to Africa," Thomas Schäfer said.

Thomas Schäfer further added that the implementation of the MoU will start with an investigation phase in January next year; and if all goes as planned, the first cars will be assembled in Rwanda before end 2017.

"We welcome Volkswagen and its innovative approach to mobility concepts in Rwanda. Our country is determined to become the leading innovator in Africa. The signature of this memorandum of understanding today is a further step on our path to digitalisation and modernisation," said CEO Francis Gatare of RDB.

The concept includes car sharing and ride hailing services as well as the establishment of a local production facility in accordance with the environmental standards of Volkswagen's Think Blue.

The vehicles required for the new mobility solutions in Rwanda are to be taken entirely from local production. Volkswagen South Africa is forging ahead with this initiative in Rwanda together with Volkswagen's Kenyan partner DT Dobie based on current experience from the establishment of production in Kenya.

Volkswagen's commitment to Rwanda also includes the training of local people. The possibility of cooperation for the establishment of a technical academy is being investigated together with other German companies. In the long run, the objective is to generate employment, know-how transfer and sustainable growth.

Rwanda

Germany Invests Rwf30 Billion in Energy Sector

Efforts to boost power generation are set to receive timely support thanks to Germany's commitment to invest Euros… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.