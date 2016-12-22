South Africa: Steyn Lone Proteas Player in ICC Test Squad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its Test Team of the Year for 2016.

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn is the sole South African on the prestigious annual list.

This is the eighth time in nine years that Steyn has been selected for the best XI Test squad.

Steyn has played 85 Tests for the Proteas and has taken 417 wickets at an average of 22.30.

The 33-year-old needs four Test wickets to reach 421 and tie former skipper Shaun Pollock as the leading South African wicket-taker in the Test arena.Former Test stalwarts Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara selected the sides based on players' performances in the period from September 14, 2015 to September 20, 2016.England's Alastair Cook has been named as captain of the ICC Test Team of the Year for the third time. The ICC Test squad includes four Englishmen, three Australians, and a player each from New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.Joe Root, David Warner and Kane Williamson have been chosen for the third successive year. ICC Test Team of the Year for 2016 (in batting order) is:

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Alastair Cook (England - captain)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Joe Root (England)

5. Adam Voges (Australia)

6. Jonny Bairstow (England - wicketkeeper)

7. Ben Stokes (England) 8. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)10. Mitchell Starc (Australia) 11. Dale Steyn (South Africa) 12th man: Steve Smith (Australia)

