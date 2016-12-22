Kenya: Tusker Handed Mauritanian Side in CAF Champions League

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League Champions Tusker FC have been handed AS Port-Louis 2000 from Mauritania in the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Tusker will start their continental assignment away on the weekend of February 10 before hosting the Mauritania champions a fortnight later in Nairobi.

If they win the two-legged tie, Tusker will in the first round meet Al-Hilal of Egypt who were given a bye.

The Brewers, who will be under the tutelage of new head coach Francis Baraza who replaced double winning boss Ugandan Paul Nkata, return to the prestigious African top tier competition for the first time since 2013 where they were eliminated in the first round by Egyptian giants Egypt Al-Ahly.

AS Port-Louis 2000 return to the CAF Champions League for the first time in four years and they are not pushovers since they have lifted the Mauritania Premier League six times and two domestic Cup titles.

The Port Louis based side reached the second round of the CAF Champions League in 2003 which is their highest achievement.

Tusker qualified for the African Champions League after reclaiming the Kenyan Premier League from Gor Mahia.

-Ulinzi face Bengazi-

In the CAF Confederations Cup, Kenyan representatives Ulinzi Stars were paired with Hilal Benghazi of Libya.

Ulinzi will start at home in Nairobi on the weekend of February 10 before traveling to Libya for the return leg after two weeks.

If Ulinzi makes it to the first round they will play Egypt's Smouha SC in another two-legged encounter.

Unlike experienced Ulinzi Stars, Hilal Benghazi have never won the Libyan Premier League with their best achievement seeing them reach the second round of the 2013 CAF Confederations Cup.

Ulinzi qualified for the Confederations Cup thanks to Tusker FC's double after losing the GOtv Shield title to Tusker FC who went on to clinch a double after winning the Kenyan Premier League.