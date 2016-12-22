Rwanda: Mukura Suspend Midfielder Nyonzima Over Indiscipline

League side Mukura Victory Sport have suspended defensive midfielder Ally Niyonzima for one month over alleged indiscipline, according to the club secretary general Fidele Niyobuhungiro.

In a letter addressed to the player, the club states: "As management of Mukura Victory Sport, based on the prevailing indiscipline cases against you, we are informing you that you have been suspended for one month from all the club activities, including accessing the team's residential training."

The Burundi-born Rwanda international, picked an injury during Mukura's 2-1 win over SC Kiyovu on December 5 at Huye stadium, and was given permission to go to Gisagara for treatment, however it is alleged that he instead went to Bujumbura and switched off his phones.

He returned last week after Mukura's 1-1 draw against the league leaders Rayon Sport at Huye stadium.