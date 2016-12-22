Kenya: Let Reason Prevail in Debate on Election Law

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

The National Assembly has approved all proposed amendments to elections Act that will govern 2017 polls.

editorial

The chaos and acrimony that reigned at the National Assembly on Tuesday brought shame to the country and demonstrated how low our legislators can sink. But this was not surprising.

We have become used to such charades whenever there is a controversial debate on the table. MPs cannot sit and reason together. Instead, they resort to fist fights, name-calling, and insults to express their differences, defying all tenets of civility.

This shame is likely to be repeated when the House resumes to debate the amendments to the Elections Act, which was, paradoxically, passed hardly a month ago through bipartisan consensus. The amendments had come through a joint parliamentary select committee and after lengthy negotiations across the political divide. Our concern is that the chaos undermines sober debate and critical issues are thrown out, with their merits and demerits unexamined.

The impasse is not about amendment of the electoral laws per se, but a supremacy war. The Jubilee and Cord coalitions are out to prove their might. Issues are looked at from the perspective of the party one belongs. Reason and fair play are discarded. Intimidation and manipulation are the order of the day.

Even more worrying is that the contests between the coalitions are increasingly polarising the nation and could easily provide the powder keg that ignites violence. It is telling that the opposition has started saying that there would be no election if the Jubilee coalition pushes through the amendments.

The challenge we have as a country, and particularly the political leadership, is the inability to discuss and agree on issues without recourse to force. We shall not tire from emphasising the virtue of negotiation and compromise since the alternative is catastrophe.

As MPs go back to the House on Thursday, they must rethink their positions and remember that the future of the country is in their hands. They must allow reason to prevail. Anarchy is abhorrent and MPs must not lead us down that path.