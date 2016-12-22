Sudan: Official Stabbed At Central Darfur Market

Zalingei — Market administrative officer Hussein Sandora was stabbed with a knife by one of the merchants at Zalingei market in Central Darfur on Tuesday morning, after he imposed a fine for shutting down the shop in solidarity with the civil disobedience action on Monday

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga from Zalingei that the reason for the incident was the local authorities' closure of those commercial stores whose owners were absent during the civil disobedience action. The authorities reportedly offered merchants three options: a fine of SDG 500 ($76), closure for three months, or withdrawal of license.

Witnesses said that when the merchant arrived in the morning to open his shop and found it closed, he went to the locality to demand the opening of his shop. The local authorities sent administrative officer Hussein Sandora to do so, and upon arrival in front of his shop , the officer insisted that the merchant must pay the amount of SDG 500. The merchant refused and scuffle ensued during which the merchant stabbed the officer.

Sandora was transferred to Zalingei hospital in a serious condition.