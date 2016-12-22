21 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Official Stabbed At Central Darfur Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zalingei — Market administrative officer Hussein Sandora was stabbed with a knife by one of the merchants at Zalingei market in Central Darfur on Tuesday morning, after he imposed a fine for shutting down the shop in solidarity with the civil disobedience action on Monday

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga from Zalingei that the reason for the incident was the local authorities' closure of those commercial stores whose owners were absent during the civil disobedience action. The authorities reportedly offered merchants three options: a fine of SDG 500 ($76), closure for three months, or withdrawal of license.

Witnesses said that when the merchant arrived in the morning to open his shop and found it closed, he went to the locality to demand the opening of his shop. The local authorities sent administrative officer Hussein Sandora to do so, and upon arrival in front of his shop , the officer insisted that the merchant must pay the amount of SDG 500. The merchant refused and scuffle ensued during which the merchant stabbed the officer.

Sandora was transferred to Zalingei hospital in a serious condition.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.