Sudan: Deteriorating Environment Cause of Diseases - Health Ministry

Atbara — The Sudanese Health Ministry has said that 19 per cent of cancer cases and 80 per cent of common disease infections are due to the deteriorating health of the environment in Sudan.

Addressing a health conference in Atbara in Sudan's River Nile State, Ismail El Kamish, the Director of Environmental Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, said that 5,000 people have been infected with watery diarrhoea across six states in Sudan recently.

He warned the public not to use unsafe drinking water, and to dispose of both solid and liquid household waste properly.

El Kamish explained that the diseases which have emerged in the previous period have mostly been due to the low quality of drinking water and the health of the environment, but he said he is confident of the Ministry of Health's ability to eliminate it.