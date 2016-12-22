Sudan: AUHIP Head Mbeki Meets Al Bashir in Sudan

Khartoum — The Chairman of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP), Thabo Mbeki, has met with Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir in Khartoum, and discussed the country's National Dialogue.

On Tuesday, the former South African President told reporters that during the meeting with Al Bashir they discussed the national dialogue, its recommendations, and how to implement these recommendations with the opposition parties.

Mbeki said that he discussed with President Omer Al Bashir the cessation of hostilities and ceasefire as the most effective current issues related to the humanitarian affairs in the Two Areas and Darfur.

Mbeki said that President Al Bashir assured him that the national dialogue outputs will open doors for all the Sudanese to participate in the governance of country without restriction on anyone, and that whoever wants to oppose the government can do so. He pointed out that there will be a transitional government, legislative councils, and a constitution project that guarantees all political and social rights.

Mbeki praised Al Bashir's commitment to a sustainable peace in Sudan and pointed out that the door is open for dialogue and discussion of the issues through peaceful means.

The government negotiation officials confirmed their willingness to resume peace negotiations with the SPLM on the Two Areas and the armed movements in Darfur at any time.

Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, the Chairman of the government negotiation delegation for the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile), the Chairman of Darfur Peace Desk Dr Amin Hassan Omer, and the Chairman of the delegation negotiations with the armed movements, renewed the commitment of the government and adherence to achievement of peace in the regions of Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Darfur.

Dr Omer said the government is ready for a new round of negotiations at any time.

He confirmed that the launch of the round of negotiations depends on the discussions and consultations that Mbeki will hold with the government and the other parties.