21 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Authorities Across Sudan React to Civil Disobedience

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sudan — Detentions and reactions by authorities were reported from across Sudan on Monday and Tuesday in reaction to the one-day civil disobedience general strike which received significant support on Monday.

In El Gezira state, government facilities and schools held those employees, teachers, and students who were absent from work on Monday accountable.

In Sennar state, agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested El Mahi Mohammed Suleiman, the head of the Sudanese Congress Party on Monday from his house, and took him to the NISS buildings.

In Khartoum state the security services arrested Abbas Sobaey (72) years, a member of the Sudanese Communist Party, from his house in Ombada Omdurman on Monday morning.

Musab Rizgallah, one of the cadres of the Baath Arab Socialist Party and a student from El Nilein University in Khartoum was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Activists said Rizgallah was arrested by the NISS at 3 pm from El Sug El Arabi and was taken into their premises in Khartoum where he was allegedly beaten allegedly before being released late on Monday evening.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.