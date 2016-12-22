Sudan: Authorities Across Sudan React to Civil Disobedience

Sudan — Detentions and reactions by authorities were reported from across Sudan on Monday and Tuesday in reaction to the one-day civil disobedience general strike which received significant support on Monday.

In El Gezira state, government facilities and schools held those employees, teachers, and students who were absent from work on Monday accountable.

In Sennar state, agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested El Mahi Mohammed Suleiman, the head of the Sudanese Congress Party on Monday from his house, and took him to the NISS buildings.

In Khartoum state the security services arrested Abbas Sobaey (72) years, a member of the Sudanese Communist Party, from his house in Ombada Omdurman on Monday morning.

Musab Rizgallah, one of the cadres of the Baath Arab Socialist Party and a student from El Nilein University in Khartoum was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Activists said Rizgallah was arrested by the NISS at 3 pm from El Sug El Arabi and was taken into their premises in Khartoum where he was allegedly beaten allegedly before being released late on Monday evening.