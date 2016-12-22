Sudan: Passengers Robbed in Central Darfur Hijack

Zalingei — Several passengers of a commercial vehicle were robbed, and the vehicle stolen, when militants riding camels intercepted them on the road between Nierteti and Zalingei in Central Darfur on Sunday.

One of the passengers told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen, riding camels, forced the driver to stop at gunpoint. They made the passengers get out and lie on the ground, before taking all their money and mobile phones. They then took the vehicle and good and fled.

Hassabu Mohammed Abdelrahman, Second Vice-President of Sudan has instructed the authorities of West Darfur to illegalise the carrying of arms, and confine them to regular forces.

In a public speech in El Geneina on Tuesday, he stressed, the State's concern for extending its prestige, the rule of law, and preserving the lives and property of citizens.