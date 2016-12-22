22 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee MPs Pass Contentious Election Law as ODM Gives Sitting Wide Berth

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
The National Assembly has approved all proposed amendments to elections Act that will govern 2017 polls.
By Patrick Lang'at

MPs have passed all proposed amendments to the elections Act.

The Legal Affairs Committee on Thursday morning amended a contentious election law to provide for only manual identification of voters in case technology fails and dropped a proposal for manual transmission of results.

ODM termed the new move "part of Jubilee's scheme to allow dead voters to vote, as well as ballot stuffing in 2017."

"How do you have a thriving multibillion mobile money sector, file our tax returns online, have a Sh150 billion fully-online gambling industry, and then you want to tell us that a 12-hour election once every five years cannot be done electronically?" asked ODM director of elections Junet Mohamed (Suna East).

In a dramatic development, Parliament passed amendments to provide for "complementary" transmisison of results and identification of voters if technology fails, after Majority Leader Aden Duale proposes move to include manual transmission.

Earlier there was Media blackout in the National Assembly as live broadcast of proceedings cut off and journalists locked out of the press gallery

NTV's Kennedy Muriithi was arrested and his phone confiscated for taking a picture of the MPs as they went into the House

MPs were forced to walk after the Parliament Road and Harambee cordoned off.

The legislators were forced to use the public entrance opposite the County Hall with their usual entrance opposite the Kenyatta International Convention Centre blocked by heavily armed police

