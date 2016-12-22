Zimbabwe: Poor, Divided Zimbabwe Celebrates 'Unity'

ZIMBABWE this Thursday celebrates national unity day.

But critics say this is a misnomer in a nation ripped apart by endless factional fighting among politicians, political party splits, and disunity among church denominations and civic groups.

Observers also say the glaring social inequalities within a beleaguered population, state victimisation of citizens, abductions, massive hunger, the targeting of anti-government protesters among other national calamities, all rendered the day meaningless.

The national unity day was a result of the 1987 unity accord penned between rivals PF Zapu which was led by the late Joshua Nkomo and President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF.

Before they signed the agreement, an estimated 20,000 civilians in the Matebeleland and Midlands provinces were killed by President Mugabe's troops under the guise of hunting down armed insurgents in the restive region.

Many strongly believe the accord only served to end hostilities in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces but failed to unite the nation.

But while it could have brought two bitter enemies together, little has been seen of the arrangement which many have dismissed as an elite pact which failed to cascade to the ordinary persons.

Fictitious unity

Twenty-nine years later, the day is still on the national calendar but many feel it papers over glaring divisions within the national population.

Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) secretary general and former minister Godern Moyo describes the unity being celebrated as "fictitious".

"It's negative peace and unity celebrated only among the power holders," Moyo said.

"The majority of Zimbabweans have no reason to celebrate a fake unity day.

"It is fake because their physical and emotional wounds have been bleeding for years and yet Mugabe and his associates look aside and pretend the nation is not bleeding.

He added: "Millions are starving, millions are unemployed, thousands are dying of curable diseases, and thousands are homeless.

"With all these calamities inflicting the nation, only the heartless 'selectorate' in Zanu PF can talk of celebrations."

Facade of peace

Outspoken Harare cleric Bishop Ancelimo Magaya says the unity being celebrated was cosmetic and blamed President Mugabe of presiding over the killing of citizens.

"The very person that actually came up with it (unity) is the very same person that is presiding over abductions in the country," Magaya said.

"When he (Mugabe) signed the unity accord, he had convinced himself he had overcome Nkomo and therefore needed to put a facade of peace and unity."

He continued: "To us, this is not significant at all

"If we are united, we are not united as a result of this day. In fact, this day is a parody or a mockery of the actual people and harmony that we need to experience as a country."

Great Zimbabwe University history lecturer and political analyst Takavafira Zhou said the unity deal that was agreed in 1987 only served to give assurances to perpetrators of heinous crimes they were off the hook.

Forget what happened

"The unity we have is actually based on (the premise) that we must just forget what happened in the past," Zhou said.

"Actually unity must come through truth and reconciliation. Those who have killed must be exposed and must ask for forgiveness and those who have been injured must be compensated.

"It is only through the truth and reconciliation and unity of the people and not unity of the leaders that Zimbabweans can move forward. So we are not sincere in celebration unity.

"It is just but a piece of misrepresentation. It is a useless paper tiger which is only important for propaganda purposes of the leaders.

"Without political and economic matters addressed, and without service delivery, unity is empty."