Zimbabwe: Fraud - Harare Suspends Top Executives

HARARE City Council has suspended three heads of departments on allegations of corruption.

The three were identified as director of city health services, Dr Prosper Chonzi, director of works, Engineer Philip Pfukwa and the acting director of finance, Tawanda Kwenda.

The three officials were, in July, arrested and arraigned before the courts on allegations of defrauding the local authority.

They were arrested after an audit by the local government ministry.

Since then, all three have been going to the courts for routine remand while still occupying their professional offices.

However, he local authority recently resolved to suspend all three until they are cleared by the courts.

"The basis for their placement on leave is to give council time to consider the implications of the audit report in which their conduct has been brought into question," reads part of the resolutions of a recent council meeting

"It is in the interest of the council that while the issue is under consideration they be given leave of absence from their offices."

Council resolved that mayor Bernard Manyenyeni and the whips from the MDC-T and Zanu PF parties would brief the parent ministry about the decision.