Zimbabwe: Zapu - Scrap Pointless Unity Day

THE opposition ZAPU party has dismissed this year's Unity Day commemoration is a non-event, and challenged President Robert Mugabe to scrap it from the national calendar.

The party said the day was only important in so far as it provided an opportunity for "mourning our beloved relatives who were maimed by Mugabe."

President Mugabe's Zanu PF, on 22 December 1987, signed the peace Accord with the late Joshua Nkomo's PF ZAPU.

The accord ended the almost five-year-long civil strife which claimed more than 20,000 civilian lives in the Matebeleland and Midlands provinces.

President Mugabe, who unleashed his North Korean-trained soldiers on Nkomo's supporters, has not apologised for the atrocities.

Former cabinet minister Dumiso Dabengwa, led the breakaway from Zanu PF in 2008/9 and re-established ZAPU as a spate party, signalling - according to the group - the rapture of the accord.

In a statement Wednesday to mark this year's Unity Day commemorations, ZAPU vice President Lora Makuzva, said the holiday must be scrapped.

"It must be known to the people of Zimbabwe that our leader the late Joshua Nkomo, forcibly appended his signature on this accord with the mind of saving lives of people who were being massacred by Mugabe and not as a way of agreeing with Mugabe and he had no choice but to append his signature," she said.

"To us, this is a day of mourning our beloved relatives who were maimed by Mugabe."

Makuzva said ZAPU will never forgive Mugabe for not only failing to apologies for the mass killings of the people of Matebeleland but also for grabbing their properties.

"We have properties which Zanu PF still holds which belong to ZAPU," said Makuzva.

"Even the people who are in government who purport to be ZAPU are being used to window dress the existence of the Unity Accord, most of them are even afraid to leave the government because they know that they can be killed for that."