Rwanda: No Rwandan Deserves to Live As a Refugee

The word is out; Rwandans living as refugees in foreign countries will lose their status by the end of 2017.

The Cessation Clause that was first declared in June 2013 will finally be implemented. It concerns those who fled Rwanda between 1959 and 2008.

The Clause will affect an estimated 280,000 Rwandans, most of them living in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This implies that the refugees will have the option of voluntarily repatriating with financial and material facilitation of the UNHCR and the government. Otherwise, they will have to apply to their host countries for permanent residence but with the undeniable right of access to Rwandan travel documents.

They have a right to a country.

In a few words, Rwanda seeks to banish the "refugee" label for its sons and daughters. It wants its people to proudly wear the mantle of citizenship and regain their dignity.

The government has spared no efforts in encouraging many to return.

One that has seen some measure of success is the "Come and see, go and tell" programme.

Some refugees are flown in, given a guided tour to see for themselves the conditions in the country. They then go back with first-hand information to share with their fellow refugees, many of whom are convinced to return.

At the moment, over 60 young Rwandans living in foreign countries are in the country as part of the programme. Many were born in the Diaspora and it is an opportunity to reconnect with their country.

There is nothing envious about living as a refugee, sometimes discriminated against and being victims of xenophobic attacks. The country's doors are wide open and it is ready to receive former refugees with wide arms; they should not let December 2017 find them still undecided on their future.

