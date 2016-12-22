Zimbabwe/Congo-Kinshasa: Caps Face African Giants TP Mazembe

ZIMBABWE champions CAPS United have been handed a tough draw in the Champions League as they will have to clear the hurdle posed by five time African champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the draw conducted in Cairo Wednesday, Caps United have relatively easy opponents in the preliminary round where they will face Lesotho minnows Lioli FC.

The Zimbabwean champions travel first to Lesotho for the first leg between the weekend of 10-12 February and then host them at the National Sports Stadium in Harare a week later.

However, in the event that they eliminate the Lesotho champions, TP Mazembe who were given a bye into the first round will be will be waiting for them in the first round proper.

Caps United will also start away in against the DRC champions between the weekend of March 10-12 and then host them in Harare a week later.

Ngezi Platinum were drawn to face Mauritian side Pamplemousses SC in the CAF Confederation Cup in the preliminary stage.

They will also be away during the same weekend as Caps before hosting their opponents at the Baobab Stadium.

In the first round Ngezi will face Angolan CD Libolo that is if they progress.