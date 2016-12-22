Gambia: Caliph General Muidin Hydara Hopes for Democratic Rule

Sheikh Muidin Hydara, the caliph general of Darsilameh Sangajor in Foni Kansala district while congratulating president-elect Adama Barrow in a letter given to this reporter said the people of The Gambia are anticipating democratic rule after the 22 year government of the outgoing president Yahya Jammeh was voted out on the 1 December, 2016.

"I Shiekh Muidin Hydara, " Khalif General of Darsilameh Sangajor, on behalf my family, community of Darsilameh and the entire Sheriff clans in The Gambia , Senegal , Mauritania and the rest of Africa, congratulate you for the overwhelming victory in the recently conducted presidential election," the statement reads.

He said the Muslim Ummar all over the World cherishes and celebrates the victory particularly the citizens of The Gambia and those living in the Gambia.

"We shall continue to offer prayers for your safety and Allah's guidance in the dispensation of your duties as the head of State. Your coming will undoubtedly reunite the Gambia with all sub regional and international Governmental organisations. It is my fervent belief that with your leadership there will be democracy, rule of law and freedom of movement, expression and indeed security," it states.

It further states, "for twenty two (22) years there have been serious clamp down on the fundamental rights of people, tribalism and exponential misuse of state funds on matters that do impact on the socio-economic status of the majority of citizens.

"There was serious abuse of power which was widespread across the country. The Gambian electorate anticipated for a return of the rule of law, a complete separation of the three arms of the Government: - Executive, Legislature and Judiciary," it concluded.

It could be recalled that Sheikh Muidin was prosecuted when he defied the president's order to pray on a particular day in 2014 to observe the edu-ul-fitr (prayer marking the end of Ramadan) and instead prayed on a different day in accordance with his belief. He was arrested, detained for 3 days and then put to seven months trial before he was set free by the lower court in Brikama in 2015.