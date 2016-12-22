21 December 2016

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Where Is Former GRTS Director General Lamin Manga?

WHERE IS FORMER GRTS DIRECTOR GENERAL LAMIN MANGA?

Mr. Malick Jones is now the Director General of the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS).

However, nothing is said about the status of Mr. Lamin Manga, who could now be referred to as the former Director General of GRTS.

He was reported to be on diplomatic duties as the honorary consul of Russia after the announcement of the results of the 1 December presidential election.

Foroyaa will find out whether Mr. Manga has returned to the country.

In the meantime, GRTS should begin to re-evaluate its programmes to promote divergent views.

