21 December 2016

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Joint Statement By the Ambassadors of the UK, U.S., EU and Spain

The Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the European Union, and the Chargée d'Affaires of Spain have issued a joint statement declaring their full support for the ECOWAS initiative. The full text of the statement reads as follows:

The Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the European Union, and the Chargée d'Affaires of Spain welcome the clear and unequivocal communiqué on the situation in The Gambia taken at the 50th session of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Abuja on 17 December. We fully support the eight points of agreement and specifically welcome the appointment of Presidents Buhari and Mahama as Mediator and Co-Mediator. We further support the appeal for all stakeholders, within and outside The Gambia, to exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and ensure the peaceful transfer of power. 20 December 2016

