Gambia: Ex-NIA Agent Finally Released After 319 Days in Detention Without Trial or Access to Family Members

An ex-agent of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Madikeh Faal, was released yesterday, 20 December, 2016, around 4pm, after being unlawfully held incommunicado for 319 days at the maximum security wing in Mile Two prison.

His wife, Mrs. Fatou Mboob-Faal told this reporter over phone that her husband is a free man now and that they are currently jubilating. She added that some agents went to the prison and picked him up and took him to the NIA headquarters where he was freed. "We are thanking the entire team of Foroyaa for the reports on my husband's situation and we are also praying such will never happen again as our 7 children and I have gone through a lot of difficulties," she said.

Mr. Faal said he has finally reunited with his family, adding that he is safe and well.

Mr. Faal, a resident of Sinchu-Alagi, was arrested and detained since Wednesday, 17 Freburay, 2016.

While in detention, his wife, Mrs. Mboob-Faal had made several attempts to have access to him at the prison but they were all along denied access. She explained that when they visited the prison, they were told by the prison wardens that "they wouldn't allow any family member to visit him there, until they get order from the top to do so."

Furthmore she said that Mr. Faal's arrest started on 15 February when he received a phone call from the NIA director asking him to go to their headquarters in Banjul to submit some court documents. She said her husband then complied and that after submitting the documents he returned home on that same day.

She added two days later, her husband again went to the mechanic to repair his taxi which had a breakdown and it was from there that he was invited again around mid day by the previous caller to the NIA. Madam Mboob-Faal noted that her husband, before leaving for Banjul, came home to inform their children.

Before joining the NIA in 2006, Mr. Faal had served in the Gambia Armed Forces for twelve (12) years. He then served the NIA for eight (8) years before he was arraigned in court in 2013 and subsequently sentenced to serve 10 months in prison. Following his release, he bought a vehicle and started working as a taxi driver to earn income to support his entire family.