21 December 2016

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Does APRC Support a Smooth Transition or a Chaotic One?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghana is going through a smooth transition of power. The incumbent lost the election and is willing to hand over in a month following the declaration of results. Its outgoing president is moving freely in the world and did come to represent ECOWAS to negotiate peace in the Gambia. This is indeed an irony.

The Gambian presidential election took place on the 1 December 2016, while Ghana's election took place later than the one held in the Gambia. A peaceful transfer of power is in the making in Ghana, while uncertainty prevails in the Gambia.

It is therefore necessary for the Gambia to learn from the Ghanaian experience. The members of the National Assembly and civil society at large should counsel the incumbent to hand over executive power in a peaceful way when his term expires in January 2017. This is what will facilitate a smooth transfer of executive authority and thus preserve existing institutions whilst creating new ones.

A chaotic situation leads to the destruction of institutions and loss of jobs by military and civil personnel as well as the complete redrawing of the political architecture of a country.

This leads to throwing back a society behind its point of departure. This does not lead to progress but to retrogression.

Gambians now have the luxury of choosing the best way forward. The situation is still calm. Institutions are still intact. Negotiation is still possible.

Gambia

President Jammeh Claims Only Allah Can Deny Him Victory

The longtime leader of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has defended himself amid calls for him to cede power. Jammeh had initially… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.