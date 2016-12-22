Zimbabwe: MDC - Unity Accord Only Ended Mass Killings

MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube says the only significance which he attaches to the Unity Accord is the halting of the brutal murders of innocent civilians in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces by government soldiers.

Now commemorated as a national holiday, the accord was signed in 1987 by President Robert Mugabe and then bitter rival Joshua Nkomo who, as a result, became State vice president.

Following the signing of the deal accord, government declared December 22 as Unity Day.

But views about the significance of the day vary.

"To me, unity day signifies the ending of senseless and barbaric killing of innocent civilians by the Mugabe regime in the region," said Professor Ncube in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com

"People should not be falsely misled to believe that 22 December unifies the people. This is nonsensical because there is no unity in this country."

The former industry minister said he will be marking the event, "strictly in the context that it saved many lives in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces".

Ncube's sentiments were shared by the MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora who described the day as a celebration of bilateral discussions between PF Zapu and Zanu PF.

"Unity day has absolutely no relevance," said Mwonzora.

"Zanu PF has done nothing to foster unity with other political parties especially the MDC. They have subjected the MDC to unspeakable hate language

"In other words, this day is basically a celebration of political haemorrhage of Zanu PF."

The MDC-T secretary general said Unity Day has also lost significance due to "extreme poverty and misery in the country".

"Against the backdrop of massive corruption and suffering, we see no reason in celebrating this day," Mwonzora added.

An estimated 20,000 innocent civilians in the Matebeleland and Midlands provinces were killed in the 1980s when government unleashed the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade on the region under the guise of hunting down "dissidents".