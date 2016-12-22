21 December 2016

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC - Unity Accord Only Ended Mass Killings

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Financial Gazette
Harare.

MDC leader Professor Welshman Ncube says the only significance which he attaches to the Unity Accord is the halting of the brutal murders of innocent civilians in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces by government soldiers.

Now commemorated as a national holiday, the accord was signed in 1987 by President Robert Mugabe and then bitter rival Joshua Nkomo who, as a result, became State vice president.

Following the signing of the deal accord, government declared December 22 as Unity Day.

But views about the significance of the day vary.

"To me, unity day signifies the ending of senseless and barbaric killing of innocent civilians by the Mugabe regime in the region," said Professor Ncube in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com

"People should not be falsely misled to believe that 22 December unifies the people. This is nonsensical because there is no unity in this country."

The former industry minister said he will be marking the event, "strictly in the context that it saved many lives in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces".

Ncube's sentiments were shared by the MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora who described the day as a celebration of bilateral discussions between PF Zapu and Zanu PF.

"Unity day has absolutely no relevance," said Mwonzora.

"Zanu PF has done nothing to foster unity with other political parties especially the MDC. They have subjected the MDC to unspeakable hate language

"In other words, this day is basically a celebration of political haemorrhage of Zanu PF."

The MDC-T secretary general said Unity Day has also lost significance due to "extreme poverty and misery in the country".

"Against the backdrop of massive corruption and suffering, we see no reason in celebrating this day," Mwonzora added.

An estimated 20,000 innocent civilians in the Matebeleland and Midlands provinces were killed in the 1980s when government unleashed the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade on the region under the guise of hunting down "dissidents".

Zimbabwe

Fake Cops Vanish With Man's Car

A 37-year-old man, who allegedly masqueraded as a police officer, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly stealing a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.