21 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Malaria Eradication Popular Campaign

Sawa — The Ministry of Education in partnership with the National Service Training Center conducted malaria week in Sawa from 11 to 17 December under the theme "Environmental Hygiene for the Prevention and Eradication of Malaria".

Around 15,000 youth have participated in the Malaria week which was conducted for the second time in Sawa in which health related seminars and sports completions were featured.

In a speech he delivered at the opening event, Lieutenant Col. Samuel Temesgen, Deputy Commander of National Service Training Center, said that Sawa, as a hub of education and training, has been nurturing competent youth capable of making a difference in the development and nation building process and thus conducting a youth week in Sawa has a paramount importance in the well being of the students.

Meanwhile, briefings as regards the intervention being made to reduce the prevalence of HIV/AIDS to the lowest possible level and measures of prevention which are to be introduced were provided to the participants of the malaria week.

Mr. Mehari Mengsteab, Director of the office of the Minister of Education, on his part said that the training center's efficient organizational capacity and culture of hard work has been highly instrumental for the success of the program.

