21 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Aqordet - Forto-Sawa Route Renovated

Tagged:

Related Topics

Aqordet — The residents of Forto-Sawa semi urban center in collaboration with members of the Popular Army and Government employees conducted road renovation popular campaign linking Forto-Sawa with Aqordet.

The participants of the popular campaign indicated that the road has been difficult for vehicles due to depreciation and that with renovation the transportation problem will be alleviated. They also expressed satisfaction for contributing their part in the overall development undertakings in their area.

Mr. Abdu Mohammed, head of social services in the Forto-Sawa sub-zone, underlined that road renovation popular campaigns have significant contribution in tackling transportation challenges.

Eritrea

Malaria Eradication Popular Campaign

The Ministry of Education in partnership with the National Service Training Center conducted malaria week in Sawa from… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.