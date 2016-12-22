Ghana: Sarkodie Breaks Silence On Stolen 'Trumpet' Beat

Rapper, Sarkodie has learnt to be careful with beat producers he deals with after it emerged that the instrumental for 'Trumpet' was not produced by Def Clef though the latter claimed ownership.

SuperStar O who owns the beat fumed with rage upon noticing that Def Clef was acknowledged for the piece.

The lyrical dexterity exhibited by Teephlow, Strongman, Koo Ntakra, Medikal, Donzy and Pappy Kojo on 'Trumpet' was no more the issue for discussion as all attention was shifted to why Def Clef took off SuperStar O signature from the beat and whether or not it was a case of sampling or plagiarism, abrantepa.com can say.

Sarkodie speaking on Pluzz FM's AM Pluzz, Wednesday stated that he never knew the beat was produced by SuperStar O.

"The luck with that issue is we did not sell the music. The guy [DefClef] has been giving me beats over the years. Unfortunately he doesn't have a studio where I can see him making beats but he is a producer who was introduced to me by another producer in Ghana called Seshie. He didn't tell me anything about the beat. I think what he's done is the beat is being sold on the internet and he bought it. He's not supposed to say he produced it. When you put your name on it, I have no idea about it... ," he said.

Adding, "My team is talking to SuperStar O; I would like to work with him more because he has dope beats. He is right to be pissed. To go through the hustle, create something nice and someone takes credit for it is not good... Hammer actually sent me a nice message about how careful we should be about these new producers who want to get on by any means. It is a lesson learnt but it doesn't stop the magic we made on that beat. The impact is too huge for this to affect it."

Sarkodie also touched on a number of issues including his feud with M.anifest, signing Awal, why he did not vote in the 2016 elections and the future of Akwaboah at SarkCess Music.