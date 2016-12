Photo: SAFA

Former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba (file photo).

press release

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba has been released with immediate effect after being found guilty of misconduct.

Coach Mashaba has been found guilty of professional misconduct, gross insubordination & violating SAFA'S Comms Policy.

SAFA has started the process of recruiting a new Bafana Bafana coach. (via Twitter)