Nigeria: Katsina United Humble FC Ifeanyiubah in Pre-Season Friendly

Still basking in the euphoria of their recent victory at the NNL Super 4 Challenge in Bauchi, Katsina United yesterday defeated 2016 Federation Cup winners, FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in a pre-season friendly played in Nnewi.

Before yesterday's victory, Katsina United were forced to a 1-1 draw by the Anambra Warriors in their first friendly match played on Tuesday.

Katsina opened scoring in the first half before their host later equalised to even scores in the highly entertaining match.

However, luck deserted FC IfeanyiUbah yesterday as they failed to cancel out the lone goal scored by Katsina United's Frank in the second half of the keenly contested encounter.

The victory came as sweet revenge for Katsina United who were controversially eliminated in this year's Federation Cup at the quarter final stage by FC IfeanyiUbah in Ilorin.

In a chat with the media, Chairman of Katsina United Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi who doubles as Senior Special Assistant on Sports to Katsina State governor said the victory is a morale booster for his team.

He said the team being assembled by Coach Bala Nyiku is gradually taking shape and would surely take the Nigeria Professional Football League by storm.

Kurfi added that Katsina United are not going to rest on their oars saying the recent successes achieved by the club would induce more determination and commitment.

He noted that the club is enjoying maximum support from the people and government of Katsina State and is duty bound to win laurels to justify the unprecedented support coming to it.

"I am happy to inform you that we defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 in our last pre-season game.

"Our first match ended 1-1 but in the second match, we were unstoppable. They couldn't stop us from beating them in their home.

"Our team is taking shape and we shall not take our foot off the pedal. "There is more work to be done and we are hoping that before the season commences, we would be battle ready.

"Without doubt, we shall continue to do our best as the support from our amiable and sports loving Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari continues to come in steady supply," he assured.