Malawi: Politics Has Become Too Dirty - Ndau

Former Minister of Information and communication Technology, Reverend Malison Ndau has found his voice since his fall from grace, granting media interview largely to condemn heartily sick of the brand of politics being practised in the country.

Ndau was the only casualty when President Peter Mutharika made a surprise cabinet shake-up on Monday. He was immediately replaced by former state spy chief Nicholas Dausi.

In an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZB), Ndau says he was doing his job of informing and communication as government spokesman and could not be vocal because that is not his nature.

"In Malawi we are used to have Minister of Information who is vocal," he said.

He blames dirty politics for the woes that are bedevilling the nation.

"We have had too much politics. Let's now focus in developing the nation and not politics. Let us utilise what we have without looking at where one is coming from or which party they support," he added.

Ndau made no apologies for his information that President Mutharika was enjoying "robust health" when he was in United States in October apparently undergoing a shoulder operation.

However, he rejected rumours that he had resigned from his post when Mutharika was in US and people were seeking information on his whereabouts after the United Nations General Assembly.

"There was never any time I had resigned," said Ndau on Zodiak.

The Man of God said as a straight jacket politician he could not handle some dirty politics, saying he was puzzled that when Parliament tackled the Access to Information Bill last week, Leader of the House who is also DPP vice president and strongman, George Chaponda introduced the Bill abruptly on the floor, going against earlier set plans that the Bill be introduced later on Friday.

And commenting on how he was fired, Ndau said he had no prior notification that he would be sacked.

He said he only learnt about being relieved of his ministerial duties when he saw the bottom-of-the television screen footnote announcement on MBC in his office while he was about to set off for lunch at home.

"I then just said 'bye' to my secretary, then I went downstairs, because it [the office] was on the second floor, and I found my driver," said Ndau as quoted in The Nation newspaper.

"My driver had already removed the [ministerial] flag. So, he just took me home [in ministerial vehicle]."

The President is not obliged to give reasons for hiring and firing cabinet ministers.

Political and social commentator Boniface Dulani of the University of Malawi's Chancellor College said for Ndau to just be dropped out of Cabinet in the manner Mutharika has done is rare and "something must have happened."

He said President Mutharika "needs to explain to Malawians, publicly, why he felt it necessary to dismiss him just so suddenly."

Ndau was appointed Minister of ICT on September 6 this year, replacing Patricia Kaliati who was deployed to the newly formed Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Services in a minor reshuffle.

The new government spokesman Dausi, a long time Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stalwart who at some point closely worked for founding president Hastings Kamuzu Banda, has previously served as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson. In June 2014, Mutharika appointed Dausi as director of the NIB, replacing former police chief Joseph Aironi who was engaged by his predecessor Joyce Banda.