22 December 2016

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Asthma Grid Life-Saving System Proves a Winning Formula in Switzerland for TUKS Student

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

An innovative, life-saving, early warning system for asthma sufferers developed by a young South African doctoral student earned him first place at an international competition.

Moses Kebalepile, a South African innovator, has walked away with this year’s top prize at the international pitchfest held in Zurich, Switzerland.

Moses is a PhD student at the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Pretoria, who through his doctoral studies has invented a medical diagnostic instrument called the Asthma Grid.

The Asthma Grid is an early warning system that predicts threats of imminent asthma attacks. In this way, asthma sufferers and their primary caregivers will not be caught by surprise when an episode of asthma happen and therefore unnecessary asthma deaths can be prevented.

Asthma is a respiratory ailment, and while common, South Africa has one of the highest asthma related deaths in the world, affecting people between the ages of 5 to 35 years-old. Of the more than 4 million South Africans suffering from this ailment-a form of bronchitis cause by allergic inflammation, 1,5% die from this condition annually.

The pitchfest takes place under the Swiss-South African Venture leaders Programme (SSAVP). The programme is a framework providing motivation, entrepreneurial know-how and support to scientists from both countries while contributing to strengthen the cooperation between industries of South Africa and Switzerland.

Swiss-South African Venture Leaders Programme is administered by the Innovation Skills Development of the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of  the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

This is the third successive year, that South Africans have been dominating the Pitchfest. The competition is the highlight of the year’s Swiss-South African venture leaders programme.

The selection of the winning team takes place after entrepreneurs are put through a training programme in Switzerland for young, ambitious South African and Swiss entrepreneurs,  which organised by venturelab.

Sponsored by the Swiss South African Joint Research Programme (SSAJRP) this business development programme includes visits to start-up companies and workshops on topics such as intellectual property, marketing and start-up financing.

South Africa

Ruling Party Youth League Leader Calls for Decline of the Rand

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine says the league wants and needs the rand to fall so that when it rises… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.