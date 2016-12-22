South Africa: Woman Dies in Horse Riding Accident

A woman was killed in a horse riding accident in Shongweni, just outside Durban on Thursday morning, paramedic services said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an elderly lady was going for a ride when, for unknown reasons, she came off the horse," Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said.

Botha said that paramedics arrived at the scene and found the woman on the ground with life threatening injuries.

"The advanced life support paramedic and her team placed the patient on a ventilator and started with advanced life support resuscitation. Tragically, despite all their efforts, she was declared dead at the scene."

