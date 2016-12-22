President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a Christmas Card to Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo even a day after she insulted him publicly within Parliament buildings.

The card seen by Capital News beat is also wishing Millie a Happy New Year, coming just a day after she hurled insults at the Head of State.

Remarks by the Opposition MP have drawn sharp reactions from a section of Kenyans and leaders–including MP Moses Kuria who posted scathing comments against the law maker.'

There has been no reaction from President Kenyatta himself or State House over Millie’s remarks.