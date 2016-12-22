Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will spend Christmas behind bars after his application for bail was denied in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili upheld an earlier ruling by a magistrate to deny bail.

This prompted dramatic outbursts from his supporters who tried to prevent cameramen from filming.

Khanyile is a student leader who has been held in custody for 68 days following his arrest during the height of #FeesMustFall protests.

He faces a raft of charges including public violence, assault, creating a nuisance and possession of explosives.

Police arrested him during a skirmish with striking Durban University of Technology students on September 27.

Video footage captured by police, which had been entered into the record during his earlier application for bail, showed Khanyile using a slingshot to fire "objects" in the direction of riot police.

