Tanzania/Comoros: Yanga, Ngaya in CAF Opener

Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans will start their CAF Champions League campaign in the preliminary round while Azam has escaped the preliminary stage as they will kick off their campaign in the Confederation Cup in the first round.

According to the draw released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday, Yanga will take on Ngaya de Mbe of Comoros, with the first leg scheduled to be played on the weekend of February 10-12, next year, away in Comoros. Yanga are scheduled to face their opponents in the return leg match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.

Ironically, the Jangwani Street side will play a team with an inverted name 'NGAYA'. Should Yanga progress to the next round, they will face the aggregate winner of another preliminary tie between Rwanda's APR and Zanaco of Zambia in the first round match in March, next year.

Zanzibar champions Zimamoto have been paired against Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique as they will start at home the same weekend of February. If they manage to see off the Mozambicans, Zimamoto will face the winner of the match between BYC of Liberia and Stade Malien of Mali.

The overall winner of the two-legged match will proceed into the tournament's group stage. Cecafa Kagame Cup 2015 champions Azam FC is the only club from East Africa zone to commence its campaign in the first round of the continental clubs championships.

Azam will play against the overall winner of the preliminary round of the Confederations Cup between Botswana side Opera United and Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland.

The draw shows that the ice-cream makers club will commence its campaign at home on March 10, 11 or 12 in the first leg match and the second leg match will be held at home away in Gaborone on March 17, 18 or 19. The overall winner of the two-legged match will proceed into the second round of the tournament.

The second round match will be played on April 7, 8 or 9 while the return leg will be staged on April 14, 15 or 16. Zanzibar's representatives KVZ will face Messager Ngozi of Burundi in the prelimnary round of CAF Confederation Cup and will kick off their campaign at home on February 10, 11 or 12 before the return leg clash two weeks later in Bujumbura.

Should KVZ beat the Burundi side, they will progress to the first round to face Zambia's Zesco FC. South African clubs handed tricky ties in the opening two rounds.

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have been given a bye through the preliminary stage of the Champions League and will await the winner of the fixture between KCCA from Uganda or Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in the first round proper in March. Sundowns will expect to advance but will be wary of either of those opponents as having the potential to cause an upset.

South Africa's second entrant in the Champions League, BidVest Wits, have a gentle start in the preliminary stage as they take on Reunion islands side AS Saint Louisianne. But after that they have Egyptian giants Al Ahly waiting in the first round proper, massive challenge for Gavin Hunt's men.