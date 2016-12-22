Postmortem has been conducted on seven bodies retrieved from Ruvu River recently as investigations intensify to establish the identities of the deceased and their death causes.

Acting Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Commissioner of Police (CP) Robert Boazi, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the investigators were also probing the whereabouts of Ben Saanane, a policy and research analyst with the opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA).

The seven bodies were fished out of the river on December 8, a move that compelled the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, to order an intensive investigation over the matter.

The premier condemned the murderous act at the strongest terms, directing the police to leave no stone unturned in identifying those involved in the killings.

Mr Boazi said upon the information over the bodies, the police officer and a doctor went to the scene and conducted professional investigations, including the postmortem. However, he declined details about the postmortem results, saying such revelations were against the principles of the police investigations.

"We are working on all information given about the two incidents about the seven bodies and the missing Saanane," he said, adding that after the postmortem, the six bodies were immediately buried right at the scene because they had already decayed.

One body, he said, was sent to the mortuary at Bagamoyo District Hospital and was buried by the district council on December 16. Commissioner Boaz dismissed widely circulating claims on social media that the police were not paying attention to the incident.

"It should be noted that all necessary steps were taken and we are still investigating the death causes, we call upon the public to furnish us with the information that will facilitate the probe," he said.

Home Affairs Minister, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, addressing over 200 police officers in Kibaha town last Monday, said recently that the outcome of the investigation will be made public.

He demeaned claims that the bodies, which were found wrapped in polythene bags were of undocumented immigrants as mere speculations, saying it was only after proper investigations that it would be categorically established who these people were and how they died.

The minister ordered the police in the country to effectively deal with all sorts of crimes that threaten peace, security and cultural values of Tanzanians, saying terrorism, homosexuality, killings and armed robbery can never be tolerated.