Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli in new purchased Air Tanzania planes.

Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has approved dozens of business aircraft operators flying to and within the country putting the aviation industry to anticipated growth next year.

According to an announcement which was posted on the TCAA website, the board of directors had approved operating licence for air and ground handling services expected to turnaround the air travel market in the country.

At least 34 business aircraft operators applied for air and ground service, but the decision reached by the board of directors shows that only three firms were disapproved with one firm applying for fuel and oil handling at the airport being put on hold.

"We have opened up the market for business operators to apply and deliver service. Tanzania is large and air operators can do business regardless of the number of competitors," TCAA Director General, Mr Hamza Johari, told the 'Daily News' yesterday.

He said, however, that the authority operates under policy frameworks, rules and guidelines which allow tight scrutiny of all business aircraft operators applying for licences in the country. "We open doors for interested firms to apply in May and November.

Any company denied approval can file a sum of 500 US dollars to access technical faults of their applications and wait for a next call for application to apply," he added.

Alongside other disapproved applications, TCAA named United African Airlines Limited that has applied for International scheduled air cargo service on routes Dar-Guangzhou; Lagos-Dar; Guangzhou- Lagos; Dar-Sao Paulo; Dar- Kinshasa and Dar-Dubai.

It had also planned for Dar-Dubai-Lubumbashi-Luanda- Ndjamena-Cairo-Johannesburg- Harare-Comoro-Kigali- Lusaka-Juba-Entebbe-Mombasa- Dar. However, the senior official expressed optimism over increasing volume of passenger and traffic, saying the decision by the government to revive Air Tanzania will change the game of aviation sector in the country.

"National airline is becoming a serious investor. This will subject the aviation authority to make serious changes to accommodate the new developments," he noted.

TCAA issued a two-year renewal licence to Shine Aviation Limited which plans to buy new aircraft including airbus A319, A319,A320, HS748 and Short C-32 Sherpa aircraft. The firm also plans new Pilatus PC 12, Citation 500, Citation 550, Citation 560, DASH 8-100, DASH 8-200, Bombadier Q300, Q400, ATR 212, ATR 300, ATR 400, ATR 500, ATR 600, Embraer 120, Embraer 170 and Embraer 190.