Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Warned On Ineligible Foreign Players

Giants Simba, Young Africans and Azam have been warned to use foreign players with no work and residence permits.

This warning was issued yesterday by the Dar es Salaam Region Immigration Officer, John Msumi, shortly after questioning officials of the three clubs allegedly for using players and technical officials without required permits.

Simba General Secretary Patrick Kahemele and Yanga's Baraka Deusdedit were summoned for questioning by the immigration officer, allegedly for employing foreign players and coaches without securing their work and resident permits.

Speaking with the 'Daily News' yesterday, Msumi confirmed that they summoned and held the officials of the two clubs for questioning on why they were using foreign players and coaches without following proper immigration procedures, including securing relevant work and residence permits. "Simba has the biggest number of players and officials who have not been provided with work and residence permits. We told them to follow required procedures as early as possible.

In the meantime, they will not be allowed to use them until they finalise the required procedures," Msumi said. Simba players who are said to have no residence documents are Janvier Bokungu (Congo DR), Juuko Murushid (Uganda), Fredrick Blagnon (Ivory Coast), Laudit Mavugo (Burundi), Daniel Agyei and James Kotei, (Ghana) and Method Mwanjale (Zimbabwe).

Cameroonian coach Joseph Omog, his assistant Uganda Jackson Mayanja and goalkeeper's coach, Abdul Idd Salim from Kenya are also said to have been working in the country without the required permits.

Msumi said Yanga, who have seven foreign players and three foreign coaches have already fulfilled the required procedures by securing permits for its players and officials. Players are Obrey Chirwa (Zambia), Donald Ngoma and Thaban Kamusoko (Zimbabwe), Haruna Niyonzima (Rwanda), Amissi Tambwe (Burundi), Vincent Bossou (Togo) and Justine Zulu (Zambia). The club's technical officials are George Lwandamina and his assistant Noel Mwandila from Zambia and Technical Director, Hans Van Der Pluijm from Holland.

On Azam, Msumi said the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saad Kawemba, submitted his report late yesterday and that the process for the players and officials to secure the permits were ongoing.

Azam foreign players are Yakubu Mohammed, Yahaya Mohammed and Samuel Afful, all from Ghana and Stephan Mpondo from Cameroon. Msumi said the residence permit is granted by the immigration office after the applicant secures work permit from the Ministry of State, Prime Minister's Office: Policy, Parliament, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled.

"It is just a matter of following procedures and to be honest it does not take long time for the permits to be released ... I encourage the club officials to complete this process quickly," said Msumi.

Early this week, Mtwara's Ndanda FC reportedly filed an appeal to the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), demanding the body to dock Simba three points for fielding two Ghanaian players without work and residence permits.