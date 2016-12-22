The governments of Tanzania and the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) have signed a bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation in tourism.

The two governments also agreed to conclude negations and sign agreements on promotion and protection of investments and avoidance of double taxation on income.

The event took place in Abu Dhabi during the first Tanzania and UAE joint commission meeting between Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Dr Augustine Mahiga and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ms Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, the joint commission meeting involved participants from various sectors from both countries, where they agreed to cooperate in various issues including science and technology, economy, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and transportation.

The two-day joint commission meeting that took place on 19th and 20th this month also agreed to complete and sign agreements on cooperation in the education, health, marine security and defence, marine transportation, labour and employment and fire and rescue sectors. Dr Mahiga, in his closing speech, called on the private sector in both countries to explore business and investment opportunities in different sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, energy and tourism.

"The meeting underscores our resolve to build a strategic partnership that does not only contribute towards deepening the bilateral ties based on shared values and visions, but also enables the two countries to advance efforts aimed at realising peace, security and stability in our two regions and beyond," Dr Mahiga said.

The minister termed the first joint commission meeting as ' historic' as it would contribute to further solidifying bilateral relations and co-operation between the two countries.

Since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1974, they have maintained robust and evolving ties. Tanzania opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2002, while the UAE reciprocated by opening its embassy in Dar es Salaam in 2007.