22 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Moro Stars Retain Women Cricket Title

By Mbonile Burton

Moro Stars team retained the Regional Women Cricket title at the tournament that ended early this week at the Usagara grounds in Tanga Region.

The tournament that was organised by the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), brought together four teams - Kilumeru of Arusha, Nyanza Stars (Mwanza) and TCA Academy Girls of Dar es Salaam and champions Moro Stars from Morogoro. Moro Stars beat all their opponents to accumulate six points and clinched the title that they also won early this year.

TCA Development Officer, Kassim Chete, told the 'Daily News' in the city yesterday that Moro Stars were at their best form to win the 40 overs tournament, with maximum points. The champion started the tournament strongly to beat Kilumeru by 72 runs, before recording 85 runs victory over Nyanza Stars and finished off with a victory against TCA Academy in the last match.

TCA Academy with four points finished second from two wins and third placed berth went to Kilumeru on two points and without a point were Nyanza Stars, who finished at the bottom.

Moro Stars' Nasra Hamza stole the show after scooping two awards - a Best bowler and Best Batsman, while TCA Academy's Neema Justine won Best All-rounder Award. Chete said that the tournament went well and all teams displayed quality talents and tried their best to win their respective matches, but Moro Stars were the best side.

"Moro Stars is the best team so far, they have some experienced players, who features for the national team in various international tournaments.

They are really good and deserved to win," he said. Commenting about TCA Academy, Chete who is also the team's assistant coach said that most of the Academy players are new and have just been introduced to the game. Regardless, he said, the youngsters showed they have a bright future.

