Tanzania: More Unfold On Moshi's Burnt, Dumped Body

Moshi — The body that was found in a sack at Moshi District's Ongama village has been identified as Steven Kimario who was allegedly killed by his sister and brother-in-law in a foiled rape attempt.

The body was found burned and dumped in the tied up sack at Ongama village at Uru area in Kilimanjaro Region several days ago, sparking uncertainties and shock even outside the region.

Reports about the mysterious death created tension, with some speculations hinting that the deceased could have been an opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA)'s Policy and Research Analyst Ben Saanane who has mysteriously disappeared for over a month now.

But, Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander (RPC), Wilbraoda Mutafungwa, revealed here yesterday that the deceased's family members had identified the 48-year old Kimario, with preliminary investigations showing that he was killed by his blood sister Anitha Kimario in collaboration with her husband, known only by one name, Rasi because of his dreadlocks.

According to the RPC, the deceased left his Sanya Juu home, visiting his sister at Majengo Arabika area and the family had dinner together with the guest before buying him a drink, K-Vant

. The couple then left for an evening walk. "At home, the couple left a house maid and Anitha's nine-year daughter ... later, the deceased allegedly attempted to rape his nephew.

The house girl and daughter started shouting, alerting neighbours who telephoned Anitha and her husband ... when they arrived, they found the deceased naked, attempting to rape. The couple attacked the deceased with fists, sticks and kicks until he lost life," narrated the RPC.

He said the incident happened on December 13, this year and the couple decided to hide the body under bed until December 15, when they tied it up with rope, put it on a cement bag and burnt it before dumping it at Ongoma village.

Commander Mutafungwa said that the couple ordered the house girl to clean the entire house to destroy any evidence.

Quoting the deceased's son, Godlisten, the RPC said family members tried to call Anitha asking about the whereabouts of their father but she responded that the deceased had left her house disgracefully, leaving behind wallet, cap, shoes and belt, after he was found attempting to rape her daughter.

The RPC said after the media reports of the incident, police received calls from 'wananchi' that there was an incident at Majengo area and upon arrival at the house, the law enforcers found the house girl cleaning the house, washing walls and sofa coaches.

Police also saw blood spots on the wall and managed to get the rope suspected to have been used to tie up the deceased, the cap that had blood under the bed, belt, shoes and wallet, which were all recognised by family members as the deceased's belongings.