Photo: The Citizen

Journalists and media activists demonstrate during International Press Freedom Day (file photo).

The government has started receiving views from the public to ease formation of regulations for effective implementation of the Media Service Act, 2016.

The Acting Registrar of Newspapers at the Tanzania Information Service Department, Mr Patrick Kipangula, said in a statement released in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the exercise will be finalised on January 10, next year.

"Media stakeholders can send us their suggestions on the new law through maelezo@ habari.go.tz and they can reach us at mobile phone number 0717 312417 and 0756 927131 for clarification," he said.

Mr Kipangula pointed out the areas to be improved as the level of academic qualifications for a journalist to be licensed and terms for a licensed media to operate in the country, as well as procedures for media to appeal against decisions made by the Board of Journalists Accreditation.

He mentioned other areas as penalties on journalists who will breach media ethics and procedures and terms in issuing a licence to different publications plus terms of stake ownership in media for people who are not citizens of Tanzania.

On November 18, this year, Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister, Mr Nape Nnauye, announced the new law (the Media Services Bill in November 16) in the government gazette after President John Magufuli signed into law. Although the new legislation has provisions that protect the interests of media professionals, media critics have repeatedly been punching holes into the bill, saying it was among the controversial laws in the country.

Some stakeholders have been pleading to the head of state against assenting the Bill, which they have described as draconian in nature and that its endorsement by the president was likely to curtail editorial freedom.

But Dr Magufuli while addressing the nation during a media conference at State House in Dar es Salaam when he marked his first year in office, said that this was the best law for the interests of the nation and journalists.

President Magufuli said there was no justification for further delay as the overdue Bill was moved to the House for the first time nearly five years ago but no discussion was concluded whatsoever.