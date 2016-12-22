Tanzania: Arusha Boy Keen On NBA Career

Dar es Salaam — After a brilliant showing at the just ended Taifa Cup in Arusha, the national youth team star, Haji Mbegu believes that he will defy the odds and play in the NBA League in a few years' time.

Mbegu, who claimed the tournament's highest number of rebounds and blocks, said yesterday that his target is to play in the NBA, the best basketball league in the world.

The Form Six student at Ssaku Secondary School in Uganda said he was inspired by the achievements of Hasheem Thabeet, who crossed to the NBA despite a myriad of challenges facing the sport.

"The national team coach, Bahati Mgunda, saw me and was impressed. I thank him for picking me in the national youth team squad," he said.

Mbegu, who represented Arusha in the tournament, said his focus was on improving his game as he looks for a chance of training in one of the American college teams.

During the semifinal against Dar es Salaam, Mbegu was impressive with 12 rebounds and 10 blocks.

"My dream is to play in the world's most famous league, the NBA. It's an achievable dream should I continue working hard. Thabeet's path to the NBA really inspires me. I believe that I will be there within the next few years," he said.

The youthful player expressed profound thanks to his coach Hamis Nyaki whom he named a pillar-head of his basketball skills.

'He is everything in my basketball career success; he was the one who ensured that I got a scholarship in Uganda apart from giving me professional skills of the game. Without him, I wouldn't be here today," he disclosed.

Speaking about the player, Nyaki said Mbegu has a bright future if he keeps on training seriously.

"He has the quality to play in any top league. He has all it takes to achieve his dream; all he needs id to keep on training harder," the coach said of the Tanzanian youngster.

Mbegu said he took basketball lesson at the Arusha Institute of Basketball Training before moving to Uganda for further studies.