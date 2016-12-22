Tanzania: Informal Businesses Helped to Formalise

Dar es Salaam — Three organisations have partnered to support informal businesses to formalise themselves.

The three are Mo Foundation, Darecha Company Limited and Problem Solved Limited.

The last two are business consulting firms.

The aim is to enable such businesses to operate well and the informal ones to be formalised, MeTL Group chief executive officer Mohammed Dewji.

He was speaking during a ceremony to award four winners of an entrepreneurship contest yesterday here.

Mr Dewji said the two consulting firms selected four best business operators among 200 competitos.

"The four winners have been awarded interest-free loans of Sh10 million each."

Problem Solved Company director Erick Muta said the four business operators would access entrepreneurship development fund on the basis of their skills in recording business performance through the use of computers,

Mr Muta named the winners as Mr Saturnin Tarimo, Ms Khadija Liganga, Mr Raphael Malongo and Mr Erick Karoli, who excelled in running businesses through applications of information technology.

He also said Mo Foundation had supported 10 best students of the University of Dar es Salaam who will access scholarships in disciplines such as chemical engineering, telecommunications engineering, education and microbiology.

Ms Liganga said she was planning to transform her business to assist women who are living in abject poverty. "I am intending to make re-use towels for women to access them at low costs," she said.

Formed in 2014 by Mr Dewji, Mo Foundation is striving to empower young Tanzanians through the entrepreneurship contest.