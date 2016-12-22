22 December 2016

Tanzania: Second Witness Testifies Against Lissu

By Jasper Sabuni

Dar es Salaam — The sedition case facing the Chief Whip of the Opposition Camp in Parliament and Singida East MP, Mr Tundu Lissu, was yesterday heard at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

He was arraigned following comments in which he allegedly accused the fifth-phase government of practicing what he decribed as, 'petty dictatorship.'

A prosecution witness brought to the court yesterday, identifid as ASP Kimweri, explained that the defendant's words, on June 28, this year, were of ill intent and agitated towards opposing the government.

He further alleged, "The MP's comments were intended to incite the general public rally against the government."

Mr Kimweri appeared before Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa.

He also claimed that Lissu's remarks were likely to pose imminent danger to state's welfare when widely disseminated.

Mr Lissu's defence counsel Peter Kibatala asked the witness to disclose to whom his client was referring to as a petty dictator.

He also wanted the witness to mention the state referred to in the charge sheet.

Responding to the questions, ASP Kimweli said he didn't know exactly whom the MP referred to in his comments.

And with regards to another question, the witness also said he didn't know exactly which state the accused was referring to in this comments.

The case was adjourned until January 18, next year.

