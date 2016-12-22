22 December 2016

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: UAE-Tanzania Trade Volume Now Sh2.1 Trillion

Dar es Salaam — United Arab Emirates' cumulative direct investments to Tanzania has risen to $991.5 million (Sh2.1trillion) over the past decade despite a slight decline in the non-oil trade exchange between the two countries.

This was revealed yesterday by the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ms Reem Ibrahim Al Hashemi, during the first ministerial meeting of the UAE-Tanzania Joint Higher Committee in Abu Dhabi.

She said, "Despite the slight decline of 8.8 per cent in non-oil trade exchange between the two countries from 1.58 billion in 2014 to 1.45 billion in 2015, Tanzania, occupies the 41st rank in the list of UAE's non-oil trading partners."

The latest diplomatic meeting was co-chaired by Ms Al Hashemi, alongside Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga.

Dr Mahiga termed the meeting as historic and noted that it would contribute to further solidifying bilateral relations and co-operation between the two nations.

UAE, which has a population of over 9 million people, has enjoyed 43 years of diplomatic relations with Tanzania.

He said, "The meeting underscores our resolve to build a strategic partnership that does not only contribute towards deepening the bilateral ties based on shared values and visions, but also enables the two countries to advance efforts aimed at realising peace, security and stability in our two regions and beyond."

During the meeting, the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ms Al Hashemi called for improvement of private sector investment between the two countries and a smooth trade environment.

"Barriers that hinder free flow of investments between the two trading partners should be removed," she said, adding,

"The private sector can play an important role in boosting bilateral ties in areas of trade and investment, if provided and empowered with adequate means to achieve that."

