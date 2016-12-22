22 December 2016

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DC Gives Zantel One Week to Pay Sh700 Million Fee

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Hapi has given Zantel one week to pay a cumulative land fee of Sh700 million.

However, Zantel said it paid $45,000 as 2009 rent, but did not pay the rest of the money because the District Council did not submit any invoice to the company .

Mr Hapi made an impromptu visit to the company yesterday. "We had a five-year contract that ended since 2014 and nothing has been paid to my district," he said.

He ordered the district disciplinary committee to investigate the issue to see why the money was not paid for so long.

He told Zantel human resource manager Juanita Mrengo that the bill should within one week.

Ms Mrengo said she was not the right person to handle the matter.

"I'm not the one who deals with financial matters, but I will deliver your message to my boss," she said.

